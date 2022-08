ATLANTA, Georgia – Rory McIlroy was the big winner at the Tour Championship Sunday, rallying from a six-shot deficit to edge Scottie Scheffler at East Lake Golf Club.

McIlroy finished the tournament at 21-under par, earning an $18 million payday.

The Northern Irishman also becomes the first player to win three FedEx Cups.

Scheffler and Sungjae Im tied for second place at 20-under.