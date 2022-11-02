McCullers, Astros Rolled by Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Lance McCullers Jr. served up a World Series record-tying five home runs and the Houston Astros fell to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night, 7-0 in Game 3.

McCullers was chased after just 4.1 innings pitched, allowing seven earned runs on six hits.

Houston’s offense was able to muster just five total hits against Ranger Suarez and four Phillies relievers.

With the loss, the ‘Stros now find themselves down, 2-1 in the series.

They’ll look to bounce back this Wednesday evening when they visit Philly at 7:03 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.