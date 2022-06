Chas McCormick went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Houston Astros downed the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night, 3-1 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Five Houston relievers combined for six shutout innings as the ‘Stros improve to 32-18 on the year.

They’ll go for the series sweep Wednesday afternoon when visit the A’s again at 2:37 p.m.

Broadcast is on Gospel 97.3 FM.