INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Baker Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard game winning drive in the waning seconds to lift the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) past the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), 17-16 on Thursday Night Football.

Mayfield, who was claimed off of waivers from Carolina on Tuesday, capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining.

The former number one overall pick finished the night 22-of-35 for 230 yards and a score.