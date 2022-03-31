Mavs Roll; Spurs, Rockets Edged Out

Luka Doncic scored 35 points and dished out 13 assists as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, 120-112.

The victory was the fifth in the last six games for the Mavs and helped propel them up the Western Conference standings.

Dallas has now locked in a top six playoff spot and currently holds the 3-seed in the West.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs saw their four-game win streak come to an end, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-111.

Dejounte Murray scored 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the loss.

And the Houston Rockets dropped their second in a row, coming up short to the Sacramento Kings, 121-118.