Mavs Overcome Doncic Injury to Best Suns; Rockets, Spurs Fall

PHOENIX, Arizona – Spencer Dinwiddie poured in 36 points and the Dallas Mavericks bested the Phoenix Suns last night, 99-95.

Dallas was able to pick up the dub despite losing star Luka Doncic early on with a sprained ankle.

Coach Jason Kidd said after the game that Doncic’s X-Rays were negative and that he was in “good spirits”.

The four-time All-Star currently ranks second in the NBA in scoring and fourth in assists.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets were done in by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-95.

And San Antonio Spurs were no match for the Los Angeles Clippers, 138-100.