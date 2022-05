Nothing doing for the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night, as they were thrashed by the Golden State Warriors, 112-87 in Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.

Stephen Curry and company turned on the jets late, outscoring Dallas by 16 in the second half.

Curry finished the night with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, while Luka Doncic scored 20.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in San Francisco.