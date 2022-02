Luka Doncic poured in 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night, 116-86.

The win was the third in a row for the Mavs, who improve to 33-23 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets were undone by the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-97.

Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 27 points in the loss for Houston, which falls to 15-39.