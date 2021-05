Luka Doncic’s ejection didn’t slow the Dallas Mavericks down Sunday as they blew past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-97.

Doncic was ejected early in the third quarter after hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20 for the Mavs, who have clinched a postseason berth and currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference.