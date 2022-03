Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunsen added 22 as the Dallas Mavericks downed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers last night, 109-104.

The victory was the fourth in the last five games for Dallas, which improves to 37-25 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets dropped their 10th straight, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-100 at the Toyota Center.

Jalen Green finished with 20 points for Houston (15-46).