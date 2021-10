The Dallas Mavericks got the better of the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, 104-99 at the American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic finished with 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 19 points off the bench for Dallas, which improves to 3-1.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray collected 23 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, which falls to 1-4 on the year.