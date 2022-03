Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outslugged the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, 110-91 at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas picked up its second straight victory despite playing without superstar Luka Doncic, who was resting a sore right ankle.

___________________

Up in Portland, the San Antonio Spurs had no problem with the Trail Blazers, 133-96.

Dejounte Murray put up 28 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the win.