Mavericks destroy Clippers; Spurs come up just short to Pelicans

Mavs destroy Clippers 124-73 to earn 1st win of season

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers to earn their first win of the season. Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who led by 57 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas’ lead at the break was the largest in NBA history at halftime in the shot-clock era. Paul George led the Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Kawhi Leonard missed the game for LA with stitches in his mouth.

Brandon Ingram scores 28 points, Pelicans beat Spurs 98-95

By BRETT MARTEL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 98-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind. Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals. Josh Hart added 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Rudy Gay led San Antonio with 22 points.