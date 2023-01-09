Maverick 100.9 A Finalist For Three Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards

WTAW sister station Maverick 100.9 has received three nominations from the Texas Regional Radio Report (T3R) Music Awards.

Maverick is a nominee for large market station of the year. Corliss is a nominee for large market personality. And the Cook and Corliss program is a finalist in the syndicated/specialty show category.

Fans, artists, musicians, and music industry professionals are invited to vote for the eligible artists, radio stations, DJ’s, producers, nightclubs, and festivals that are actively involved in the Texas Red Dirt music scene.

Winners are selected based on public voting that takes place through January 30 online at trrma.net/ballot/.

The winners will be announced March 27.

According to a news release, The Texas Regional Radio Report and T3R Texas Music Awards is the only state recognized Texas music chart and Texas Music Awards Show as proclaimed in 2019 by Governor Abbott, the Texas House of Representatives, State Representative Matt Krause District 93 and Congressman Ron Wright.