Mask Requirement Dropped At Easterwood Airport Terminals

Easterwood Airport is now mask free.

The management company operating the airport for the Texas A&M system received a formal letter from the TSA Monday night instructing airports to end the mask requirement.

TSA’s letter followed a federal judge ruling that the mask mandate on airlines and other public transportation exceeds the authority of federal health officials.

Lifting the mask requirement applies to the commercial terminal as well as Easterwood’s terminal serving private aircraft.

American Airlines, which serves Easterwood, previously announced ending mask requirements in aircraft…adding that customers and employees are welcomed to wear masks if they choose.