“Maroon Goon” Moore declares for NFL Draft

Texas A&M senior offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. has announced he will leave school to enter the NFL draft.

Thank you 12th man…time to pursue my dream! pic.twitter.com/OPsZ30C5Yv — Dan Moore Jr. (@bigg_dan65) January 5, 2021

Moore is one of several players who had the option of becoming a “Super Senior”, and taking advantage of a year of extra eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beaumont, Texas native started every game at left tackle for the Aggies this season, helping lead a line that allowed just six sacks and paved the way for over 2,000 rushing yards.

The “Maroon Goons” were also finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football.