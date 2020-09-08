Mariners win 6th straight, sweep Rangers with 8-4 victory

By TIM BOOTH

SEATTLE (AP) _ Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, and the surging Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4 win. Seattle won its sixth straight and 11th in the past 14. After starting 8-19, the Mariners are back within three games of .500. Moore drove in a career-high four runs. Seattle’s Marco Gonzales continued his strong season, throwing seven innings and allowing just two runs on four hits. Joey Gallo’s two-run double was the only damage against Gonzales. The Rangers have lost six straight.