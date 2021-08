Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners walked off against the Texas Rangers, 2-1 Thursday night.

Nate Lowe accounted for the lone run for Texas, scoring from third base on a DJ Peters sacrifice fly in the second inning.

The rubber game of the three game series is Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.