Christian Javier was touched up for five early runs and the Houston Astros fell to the Seattle Mariners Monday night, 7-4 at Minute Maid Park.

There were some fireworks in the ninth inning, when ‘Stros reliever Hector Neris plunked Mariners first baseman Ty France, clearing the benches.

The bad blood may pour over into Game 2 of the series, which is set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.