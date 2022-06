The Seattle Mariners rallied past the Texas Rangers Sunday, 6-5 in extras at Globe Life Field.

Seattle entered the top of the ninth down 5-2 before charging back to tie it up.

Abraham Toro then scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th on a Brock Burke wild pitch.

Texas will try to get back on the track Monday when it visits the Cleveland Guardians at 6:10 p.m.