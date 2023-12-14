March 2024 Primary Election In Brazos County Has Multiple Contested Races

The March 2024 primary election in Brazos County has six local contested races.

According to the Texas secretary of state’s website:

Republican candidates for Brazos County commission precinct one are Steve Aldrich, Karl Mooney, and Bentley Nettles. The winner faces Democrat Maria Shelton in the general election.

Republican candidates for Brazos County commission precinct three are Fred Brown and Nancy Berry. No Democrats filed.

Republican candidates for 472nd district court judge are Jennifer Hebert and Jerrell Wise. No Democrats filed.

Republican candidates for Brazos County district attorney are Jarvis Parsons and Maria Sifuentez-Chavarria. No Democrats filed.

Republican candidates for Texas House district 12 representative are Ben Bius, John Harvey Slocum, and Trey Wharton. The winner faces Democrat Dee Howard Mullins in the general election. HD 12 includes part of Brazos and all of Robertson, Madison, Walker, Grimes, and Washington counties.

Republican candidates for Texas House district 14 representative, which includes the remainder of Brazos County, are Rick Davis and Paul Dyson. The winner faces Democrat Fred Medina in the general election.

Five other Brazos County offices have only one candidate. Four are incumbents. They are 272nd district court judge John Brick, sheriff Wayne Dicky, county attorney Earl Gray, and county treasurer Cristian Villareal. The fifth person, deputy tax assessor-collector Melissa Leonard, is running to fill the seat being vacated by next year’s retirement of Kristy Roe.

Another contested race in the March primary is for the Texas House district 17 seat, which serves Burleson, Milam, Lee, Bastrop, and Caldwell counties. Republican candidates are Stan Gerdes and Tom Glass. The winner faces Democrat Desiree Venable in the general election.

There are contested races for the Brazos Valley’s two congressional seats. In CD-10, Republican candidates are Jared Lovelace and Michael McCaul. Democrat candidates are Theresa Boisseau and Keith McPhail.

In CD-17, Republican candidates are Joseph Langone and Pete Sessions. The winner faces Democrat Mark Lorenzen in the general election.

There are also contested races for U.S. Senate. Republican candidates are Ted Cruz, Holland “Red” Gibson, and R-E (Rufus) Lopez. Democrat candidates are Colin Allred, Aaron Arguijo, Meri Gomez, Mark Gonzalez, Roland Gutierrez, A. “Robert” Hassan, Steven Keough, Heli Rodriguez Prillman, Carl Oscar Sherman, and Thierry Tchenko.

