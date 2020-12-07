Manslaughter Plea Agreement Includes Jail Time On The Anniversary Of A Fatal College Station Crash



On December 8, 2017, a crash in College Station on University near Tarrow took the life of a retired Brazos County clerk’s office employee and injured her son and a person riding in the other vehicle.

The week before the third anniversary of the crash, a plea agreement was approved in Brazos County district court.

Madeen Maredia of College Station admitted to manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Assistant district attorney Nathan Wood says investigators determined Maredia was driving 87 miles per hour two seconds before the collision.

After the November 30th court appearance, Maredia began serving 60 days in jail as one of 27 conditions of a form of probation called community supervision.

Wood says Maredia will return to jail on an annual basis starting in 2021 to serve time the day before, the day of, and the day after the crash.

Other conditions include Maredia, who was 17 at the time of the crash, writing a letter of apology to the victim’s family and not receive a speeding ticket.

There is also a $2,500 dollar fine and a requirement to do at least 10 hours of community service each month until a total of 200 hours are completed.

Click HERE to read and download the Brazos County district court community supervision document regarding Madeen Maredia.

Click below for comments from Nathan Wood, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Manslaughter plea agreement includes jail time on the anniversary of a fatal crash in College Station” on Spreaker.