New Astros addition Trey Mancini grounded out in his only at-bat and Houston fell to the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, 2-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Mancini, who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Monday, was called on to pinch hit in the bottom of the 9th.

Fellow new arrival Christian Vazquez also went 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance.

Houston (67-38) will try to avoid a sweep Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Boston (53-52) again at 1:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.