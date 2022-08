HOUSTON, Texas – Trey Mancini smacked a three-run homer and the Houston Astros capped off a sweep over the Minnesota Twins Thursday, 6-3 at Minute Mair Park.

It marked the sixth home run for Mancini since being traded to Houston from Baltimore on August 1st.

He and the ‘Stros will look to keep the good times rolling Friday when they host his old team at 7:10 p.m.