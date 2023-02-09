Man Who Fired At College Station Police During A Search Warrant Is Killed

College Station police officers were shot at Wednesday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant.

Police chief Billy Couch said one officer returned fire at a man who fired a shotgun.

The man with the shotgun was killed. He was identified as 22 year old Mark Bennett Hopkins of College Station

Couch said the gunfire took place inside a duplex on Spring Loop.

There were no injuries to any of the CSPD officers or to three other occupants inside the duplex.

The chief says this was one of an undisclosed number of locations where search warrants were being served as part of what he said was a “complex investigation”. No other information was provided about the nature of the investigation.

Wednesday afternoon, CSPD announced two arrests on undisclosed charges from a search at another location.

At the site of the gunfire, Spring Loop near the Texas A&M system building was blocked to traffic between 6 and 10 a.m.

Couch says the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer involved shooting.

The officer who returned fire is on paid administrative leave.

Click below to hear comments from Billy Couch during a news conference on February 8, 2023:

Listen to “College Station's police chief news conference of an officer involved shooting, February 8, 2023” on Spreaker.

