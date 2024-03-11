Man Sentenced to Life for Child Sexual Abuse

It took a Brazos County jury less than one hour to convict a man from Lovelady of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The same jury sentenced 43 year-old Donald Mims to life in prison.

News release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

Donald Mims, 43, was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child by a Brazos County Jury on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 after just under an hour of deliberations. The same jury sentenced him to Life in Prison and a $10,000 fine on Thursday. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes be-fore returning the punishment verdict. Mims is currently serving a 45 year prison sentence for multiple drug dealing convictions as one of the most prolific drug dealers in Brazos County. He was sentenced to 45 years by Judge Kyle Hawthorne in 2021. Following sentencing on Thursday, Judge Hawthorne ordered that the Life sentence would be “stacked” on the 45 year sentence, meaning he will not begin serving that sentence until he is paroled on his drug conviction.

In July 2021, a young woman disclosed to police that Mims had begun sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old in 2013. She told police that the abuse continued into her adult years, with the last act of abuse occurring when she was 20 years old. She was 20 at the time of the report. The young woman tes-tified at trial and also gave a victim impact statement following sentencing. Bryan Po-lice Department Detective Amanda Paris was able to corroborate the girl’s statement by obtaining her school records to show absences that she said occurred on the dates of the abuse, as well as cell phone messages sent from Mims to the young girl.

This State of Texas was represented in this case by Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Brian Price, Victim Assistance Coordinator Mandie James and Investigator Dennis Thane.