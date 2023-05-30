Man Arrested after Road Rage Incident

A Bryan man went to jail for the 11th time 17 years after a road rage incident.

College Station police got multiple calls on Sunday evening about a man who had just pointed a gun at someone while in traffic on Harvey Road near the intersection of SH 6.

One of the reporting parties was an off-duty Brazos County constable who followed the suspect to his home and met with CSPD officers on their arrival.

According to the arrest report, officers discovered 33 year-old Quade Philbeck rear ended another car at a stop light on Harvey Road. When the driver of the car that had been hit tried to get Philbeck to pull over and exhchange information, he rolled down his window and pointed a gun at the other driver.

Philbeck, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is out of jail after posting a $30,000 bond.