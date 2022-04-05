Man Arrested After Falling Asleep at Intersection

Bryan police officers responding to a stopped vehicle at an intersection at 2:45 a.m. on Monday find two people asleep with the car running.

According to the BPD arrest report, when woken up, the driver told the officer he believed they were at Northgate and they were about to leave.

He also told the officer “we came here to have a good time” and referenced a bar at Northgate.

Meanwhile, another officer made contact with the passenger and observed a bottle of mango pineapple vodka that was half empty and cool to the touch.

The drive, 22 year-old Christian Cortez, eventually told the officer he had two or three beers, and refused a field sobriety test multiple times.

Cortez was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to a local hospital for a blood sample to be drawn.

According to online records, this is Cortez’s ninth arrest in five years, and his second DWI charge.