Man Accused Of Robberies In Three Counties Now Held In The Brazos County Jail

May 16, 2023 marked the second anniversary that an employee at the Kroger store in College Station was working the customer service counter when a man threatened to start shooting if he didn’t get all the money in the cash registers.

When the employee said no, the man left the store.

Last October, a man who lists no hometown was indicted on a robbery charge.

Last Thursday, 20 year old Hector Guerrero was booked in the Brazos County jail.

Guerrero is also wanted for three robberies in Harris County and two robberies in Brazoria County.

According to the CSPD arrest report, Guerrero confessed to robberies in College Station and a Kroger store in the Houston area.

There were also text messages from Guerrero stating he was going to rob the College Station store.