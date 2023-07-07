Malone Earns Silver, Rogers Bronze at USATF Championships

Credit to Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field professionals Maggie Malone and Natosha Rogers reached the podium earning medals to highlight day one of the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

Malone, a two-time USATF National Champion, earned her third career medal finishing second in the women’s javelin at a mark of 192-10/58.79m, while Rogers earned her first career national medal placing third in the women’s 10,000m at 32:22.77.

Six Aggies advanced to the next round of their respective events, including Athing Mu moving on to the women’s 1500m. Mu, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 800m and 4x400m, clocked a personal best time of 4:10.33 to earn an automatic qualifying spot.

Olympic gold medalist Bryce Deadmon placed third in his 400m heat at 45.12, which ended up the third-fastest time overall to qualify for the men’s 400m semifinal. Current Aggie Jermaisha Arnold ran the eighth-fastest time of 51.35 to move on to the women’s 400m semifinal.

Devin Dixon (1:46.92) and Brandon Miller (1:47.06) each qualified by time to the men’s 800m semifinals. Dixon registered the eighth fastest time, followed by Miller with the 11th-fastest. Sammy Watson clocked the 13th-fastest time at 2:01.71 to advance to the women’s 800m semifinal.

Annie Kunz sits in fourth place with 3,776 points after day one of the women’s heptathlon, while Shaina Burns is in ninth with 3,524 points. Kunz, the 2021 USATF National Champion, moved two spots in the standings after winning the shot put with a toss of 48-3.5/14.72m.

Day two continues Friday with the start of the women’s heptathlon at 3:45 p.m. The championship meet will be streamed on both USATF.TV and CNBC, fans can also follow the live stats from the event through Flash Results.