By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Martin Maldonado hit a three-run home run to back up a strong start by Zack Greinke and help the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. The game was tied with no outs in the sixth when Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and Abraham Toro hit consecutive singles. Houston took a 2-1 lead when Correa scored on a wild pitch by Caleb Baragar (2-1). Maldonado then knocked his two-strike homer into the seats in left field to make it 5-1.