Makeover Of Downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel Into A Four Star Property Is “On Track”

This week’s meeting of the Bryan Business Council included an update from the Connecticut based hotel and resort company that is turning downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel into a four star property.

Jeremy Buffam of New Castle Hotels & Resorts told WTAW News that several architects, designers, and consultants are involved in the conversion to a Marriott Tribute boutique hotel.

Buffam says they are “on track” to start construction this fall and reopen at the end of this year.

The hotel, which was built in 1928, will get new guest room furnishings. The hotel will continue to have 55 rooms.

The project also includes a new heating and air conditioning system, new restaurant equipment and rebranding the restaurant as “Station 36”, which Buffam said was the number of the train station that was located in downtown Bryan.

The outdoor plaza will become an area that Buffam says will be an extension of the hotel and restaurant. There will be an outdoor bar and food service area. And there will be a turf area with games and a large television.

Several historical restoration improvements includes the awning on the Main Street side of the building and the terrazzo floor and corridors inside the building.

The Bryan city council last September approved $1 million dollars in incentives as part of a $6 million dollar project.

Click below for comments from Jeremy Buffam, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

