Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series. Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who staved off elimination for a second straight game to tie the series at three wins apiece. Colorado has never won a postseason series when trailing 3-1. Both teams lost in Game 7 last season in the second round.