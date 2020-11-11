Mail, Military, And Provisional Ballots Added To Election Day And Early Voting

190 mail, military, and provisional ballots were added Tuesday to election day and early voting in Brazos County.

Bob Brick defeated Jason Cornelius by five votes in what turned out to be the closest finish in College Station city council history. Brick received 15,395 votes for the place one seat and Cornelius received 15,390.

The winning margin of Bryan ISD’s $175 million dollar bond issue went from 282 to 273 votes. 17,037 voted in favor and 16,764 voted no.

Deidra Davis’s margin of victory for the Bryan ISD place six seat over David Stasny went from 284 to 285 votes. Davis received 14,540 votes and Stasny 14,255.

Texas House District 14:

Raney 35,922 and Dudding 26,520

Remaining College Station city council races:

Place 3: Harvell 18,365 and Seiter 12,394

Place 4: Cunha 18,584 and Guerra 13,511

Place 5: Nichols 12,990, Regan 10,633 and Alg 4,810

College Station ISD place 6: Hall 17,677 and Preston-Phillips 14,707

Bryan ISD place 2: Harlin 2561 and Peterson 2098

Brazos County commission pct. 2: Ford 16,377 and Sherman 8,006

Brazos County sheriff: Dicky 48,673, Logan 27,833 and Garland 3,817

Brazos County attorney: Gray 49,504 and Medina 30,812

Bryan council SMD 3: Gutierrez 5596 and Schreiber 1733

Bryan council SMD 4: Adcock 3701 and Machinski 2055

Bryan city charter changes all approved, listed by yes/no

#1 (contracts) 12776/11443

#2 (council term limits) 20814/3730

#3 (annexation) 15040/8930

#4 (broadband internet) 18122/5762

#5 (council requirement) 22030/2279

#6 (ordinances) 20289/2512

#7 (solid waste contracts) 19178/3984

ESD #1 proposition, listed by yes/no: 2977/2686

ESD #2 proposition, listed by yes/no: 1274/1015