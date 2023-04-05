Maichon Wins Bearkat Invitational

April 5, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick  |  Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf standout Phichaksn Maichon earned medalist recognition at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational.

 

Maichon tamed the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe with a three-round tally of 11-under 205. He fired a round of 5-under 67 Tuesday to win the event by three strokes over runner-up Bret Gray of Sam Houston. Maichon birdied five holes Tuesday and 16 holes for the tournament. Both the 11-under and 205 marked collegiate career three-round tournament bests for Maichon.

 

Two other Aggies made a trip to the tournament to play as individuals. Evan Myers finished 13th, shooting 1-under 215. Dallas Hankamer shot 222 for the tournament.

 

Texas A&M returns to action Monday and Tuesday, hosting the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

          1      Phichaksn Maichon    68-70-67=205        -11

    t-13      Evan Myers                    72-71-72=215        -1

    t-38      Dallas Hankamer         74-73-75=222        +6