Maichon Wins Bearkat Invitational

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf standout Phichaksn Maichon earned medalist recognition at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational.

Maichon tamed the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe with a three-round tally of 11-under 205. He fired a round of 5-under 67 Tuesday to win the event by three strokes over runner-up Bret Gray of Sam Houston. Maichon birdied five holes Tuesday and 16 holes for the tournament. Both the 11-under and 205 marked collegiate career three-round tournament bests for Maichon.

Two other Aggies made a trip to the tournament to play as individuals. Evan Myers finished 13th, shooting 1-under 215. Dallas Hankamer shot 222 for the tournament.

Texas A&M returns to action Monday and Tuesday, hosting the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

1 Phichaksn Maichon 68-70-67=205 -11

t-13 Evan Myers 72-71-72=215 -1

t-38 Dallas Hankamer 74-73-75=222 +6