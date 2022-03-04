Magnolia Man Arrested By DPS In Brazos County On Multiple Drug Charges

DPS responding to a report of a reckless driver last Saturday afternoon on the freeway led to a chase involving speeds of up to 117 miles per hour before the driver was arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to the DPS arrest report, 27 year old German Ramirez Jr. is accused of possessing more than one pound of Xanax, one pound of marijuana, almost one pound of amphetamine pills, and 60 cartridges of T-H-C.

He was also charged with evading arrest and failing to give his name.

Ramirez, who was booked into the Brazos County jail on February 26, was released March 2 after posting bonds totaling $109,000 dollars.