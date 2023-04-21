Madison County Sheriff’s Office Reports Cattle Deaths And Mutilations In Madison, Brazos, And Robertson Counties

The Madison County sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths and mutilation of cattle along OSR highway.

A Facebook post from the Madison County sheriff’s office also states five similar cases along OSR running into Brazos and Robertson counties involving different locations, pastures, and herds. There were no signs of struggle or disturbance. And there were no footprints or tire tracks.

The Madison County sheriff’s office is coordinating their investigation with multiple agencies around the United States.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.