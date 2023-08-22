Lubbock Man Admits To Operating A Prostitution Business In College Station

A Lubbock man admits to running a prostitution operation in Brazos County.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Christopher Scott, 52, pled guilty to Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

Scott was arrested on March 27, 2020 at a motel in College Station. A woman called 911 after receiving a phone call from her daughter, who was at the motel with Scott. During the phone call, the mother heard her daughter being assaulted. Officers responded and found the original victim, as well as another young woman.

Both women were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where they were examined by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. During the examinations, both women disclosed that Scott was forcing them to engage in prostitution. They had traveled to multiple cities in Texas where they were forced to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.

One of the survivors was present at the plea and was able to confront him for the first time. She was able to regain control over her life by facing him in the courtroom.

Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution is a first degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Scott will be required to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The vigilance of the College Station Police Department and the compassion of the forensic nursing team at Baylor Scott & White was instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Collaboration between law enforcement, prosecution and medical personnel ensures that our community is safe from predators like the defendant.

Assistant district attorneys Kara Comte and Tonika Davis issued the following statement: “The Defendant did everything in his power to break their bodies and crush their spirit by treating them like property. The survivors showed great courage in breaking free from the defendant’s control, and bringing the defendant to justice.”