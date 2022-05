Nathaniel Lowe smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th, and the Texas Rangers walked off against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, 6-5 at Globe Life Field.

The victory sealed a series sweep for Texas (17-19), which has now won four in a row.

The Rangers travel to Houston Thursday night to visit the Astros in a Lone Star Showdown.

First-pitch is at 7:10 at Minute Maid Park with broadcast on Gospel 97.3 FM.