Louisiana Resident Killed In A Head On Crash South Of College Station

A head on crash on Highway 6 south of College Station before sunrise Friday morning killed one driver and seriously injured the other driver.

DPS reports a northbound pickup crossed the median and struck a southbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, from Louisiana, was killed. Their name has not been released because family members have not been notified.

The driver of the truck, from Waller, was taken to a Bryan hospital.

The crash, which took place around 5:45 a.m., diverted southbound traffic to the frontage road for five hours.