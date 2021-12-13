Loud Boom Results In DWI Arrest, Reckless Driving Arrest After Tailing A CSPD Patrol Vehicle, And Multiple Agencies Involved In Apprehending A Man Publicized By Crime Stoppers

Three men watching TV last Friday at two a.m. heard a loud boom. They told Bryan police when they came out the front door, they saw dust from the airbags of a Jeep that had struck a tree. One of two breath alcohol tests given to the driver, according to the BPD arrest report, measured twice the legal limit at .160. The other measured .150. That led to the arrest of 20 year old Jose Francisco Figueroa of College Station on an enhanced DWI charge. He is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

A College Station man arrested for reckless driving is described in the College Station police arrest report as someone “who shows aggressive behavior towards law enforcement in the past and has logged caution notes for any officer who comes in contact with” him. 24 year old Branaun Galentine is accused of driving his Mustang in a way that a patrol officer had to take evasive action twice to avoid hitting the car. The Mustang followed the Tahoe for eight-tenths of a mile before the car pulled into a parking lot, which is where the officer made the arrest. Galentine, who is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond, is awaiting two trials on charges from November of last year…one accusing him of failing to provide identification and the other for a muffler violation.

The arrest of a Calvert man who was publicized by Brazos County Crime Stoppers last Thursday was the result of multiple Bryan and College Station police officers and Brazos County sheriff’s deputies staking out the College Station home of the fugitive’s girlfriend. According to the Bryan police arrest report, after 28 year old Ralph Ballard came out of the girlfriend’s apartment, he got into a car, then got out and started running. With the assistance of a CSPD K-9 officer, Ballard was found laying the backyard of a home next to a privacy fence. Then Ballard got up and ran a second time. He was eventually found, laying on a couch on a back porch of another home. Ballard is being held on bonds totaling $250,000 on charges of evading arrest and a warrant accusing him of a felony theft that took place two months ago.