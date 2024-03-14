Lots Of Interest In Long Term Financing Approved By The Bryan City Council

Bryan city council members award $48 million dollars in long term financing.

$20 million is going towards the city’s new indoor tennis center at Midtown Park, $22.3 million for street and drainage projects, and $5.7 million for airport improvements.

The city’s chief financial officer and the council’s third party financial advisors brought up the benefits resulting from a recent improvement in the city’s bond rating to “double A plus”.

Consultant Paul Jasin was among those saying he had never seen 14 bids pursue purchasing long term debt.

The improved bond rating resulted in a lower interest rate which Jasin said would save $2 million dollars in total debt service.

