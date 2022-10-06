Longtime United Way Of The Brazos Valley President Announces Her Departure

United Way of the Brazos Valley’s president is stepping down.

Alison Prince announced moving to a fundraising position with Scotty’s House child advocacy center.

Prince’s 14 year career at United Way includes the last eight and a half as president.

UWBV’s board has formed a search committee and will start accepting applications in the next week.

Statement from Alison Prince:

After 14 years with United Way, eight and a half as President & CEO, I will be stepping down from my role and the organization in December 2022.

This decision has not been an easy one – so much of who I am as a professional, community advocate, wife and mother are tied to my time and experiences at United Way. I will be leaving the organization with nothing but pride for the many accomplishments we have achieved together and respect for the mission, the dedicated staff, the Board of Directors and our Partner Agencies.

I have been offered an exciting opportunity to join the staff at Scotty’s House, one of United Way’s amazing partners. In January I will begin as the Director of Development and have the opportunity to deepen my experience in nonprofit resource development at an organization whose mission is very dear to me and my family.

In my remaining time at United Way, I am committed to work with the Board and staff to prepare the organization for this transition. My ultimate hope is that a new leader will be selected to continue the legacy we have all worked so hard to build.

United Way’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee and has begun the process of identifying the next leader for our organization. The position will be posted in the next week.

It has, and will continue to be an honor to serve you, United Way and the Brazos Valley community.

My Favorite United Way Memory: Rappelling off The Hilton College Station for Over the Edge Brazos Valley in 2016 and 2017.

Proudest Moment: Being a part of raising $1.2 million in eight weeks as a part of the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

Most Challenging Year: 2020! From the COVID Relief Fund to having to completely transition our annual Campaign to a digital campaign, it was a challenging yet exciting time.

Greatest Lesson Learned: There are two! 1) Working together towards solutions will always make our community a better, stronger place for ALL of us. 2) Never underestimate someone’s capacity to care for their community and for people they may not even know.