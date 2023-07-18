Longtime Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Executive Royce Hickman Explains How He Was Surprised With A Statewide Honor

Original story was posted July 5, 2023

A state honor is given to a more than 25 year employee at the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

Royce Hickman is this year’s recipient of the Texas chamber of commerce executives award for career accomplishments.

Hickman is in his seventh year as the B/CS chamber’s community liaison.

That follows more than 19 years as chamber president and CEO.

From the B/CS chamber’s LinkedIn page, the Marvin Hurley award is the highest honor of the Texas chamber industry.

Click below to hear Royce Hickman’s visit with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on July 18, 2023 about how Hickman was surprised with the award.