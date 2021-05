Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman reports that University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of record-setting Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead earlier today in Austin.

Police responded to a call shortly after noon where they found Ehlinger’s body at the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

His death is not considered suspicious.

Ehlinger, who played his high school career at Austin Westlake, never saw the field in two seasons with the Longhorns.