Long Ball Propels No. 23 Texas A&M Past Mizzou, 11-4

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A seven-run fourth inning vaulted No. 23 Texas A&M past Missouri, 11-4, to clinch the series Sunday night at Davis Diamond.

Trailing 4-1 in the fourth inning, Texas A&M (32-18, 12-12) capitalized on a Missouri (31-22, 5-16) fielding error in the fourth scoring seven unearned runs. Allie Enright smashed a two-run home run to dead center to put the Aggies within one, before Amari Harper gave the Maroon & White its first lead with a single up the middle to score Star Ferguson and Koko Wooley.

Two batters later, Julia Cottrill opened the game up with a three-run home run as the Aggies led after four. Cottrill put the nail in the coffin in the sixth inning with her second three-run blast of the night to make it 11-4. The Wichita, Kansas, native ended the series with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Emiley Kennedy entered the game in the top of the second with one out and bases loaded allowing minimal damage as the Tigers scored three runs. The lefty shut down Mizzou allowing only more hit the rest of the game. Kennedy totaled 5.2 innings striking out three, while allowing two walks, two hits and no runs to earn win No. 10 on the season.

The win put the Aggies at .500 in SEC play for the first time since 2018 when the Maroon & White went 13-11 in league play.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Houston for their regular season finale against the Cougars on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Koko Wooley – 3-for-4, 3 H, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 SB

Star Ferguson – 2-for-3, 2 H, 2 R

Allie Enright – 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Emiley Kennedy (W, 10-4) – 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Koko Wooley singled down the left field line, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Trinity Cannon scored Wooley on a sac fly to first base. TAMU 1, MIZZOU 0

T2 | Crenshaw, Gallagher and Jackson singled to start the inning. Moll reached on a fielding error as Crenshaw scored. Gallagher scored after Snider walked, followed by a single from Laird to score Jackson and Moll. TAMU 1, MIZZOU 4

B4 | With one out, Rylen Wiggins reached third on an error by the centerfielder. Allie Enright homered to centerfield. Star Ferguson and Wooley reached on infield singles. Amari Harper singled up the middle to score Ferguson and Wooley. Cannon walked before Julia Cottrill launched a ball over the right field wall. TAMU 8, MIZZOU 4

B6 | Ferguson singled to left field to lead off the inning. Wooley doubled to left center field before Cottrill hit her second three-run home run of the day. TAMU 11, MIZZOU 4

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

Head coach Trisha Ford

On today’s performance…

“I am so happy for our team to see us get punched and then to punch back. We’ve done that in some situations, but tonight we did a great job of coming back and putting them away. Today we were able to come in and stifle Mizzou.”

Junior catcher Julia Cottrill

On playing against her dad…

“It is a fun rivalry for sure. We had a deal of whoever won paid dinner that night. It kept me locked in the game because I knew I had someone on the other side that I wanted to beat. It was really fun and a cool experience, because not many people get to play against their dad in college.

Senior LHP Emiley Kennedy

On the series finale win…

“It was a good team win. It’s good to see us come from behind. This win showed that we are in any ball game no matter what.”