Lone Finalist For Bryan ISD’s Next Superintendent Scheduled To Be Announced Friday

The Bryan ISD school board will hold a special meeting Friday at noon to possibly name a lone finalist for the district’s next superintendent.

Board president Mark McCall visited with WTAW News after Monday night’s regular meeting. That included a two hour executive session where the superintendent search was one of the topics.

McCall said they talked about input collected in January by the board’s search consultants from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) and the board’s option to end the consultant’s contract if a finalist was found at this stage of the search process.

The agenda for Friday’s meeting includes the possible termination of the TASB contract.

McCall also brought up what a consultant said during a recent board training retreat, that when the district is replacing a superintendent that brought growth and a positive charged environment, that promoting an internal candidate may be the board’s strongest decision.

Friday’s meeting agenda also includes adopting criteria for redrawing school board member district boundaries and adopting guidelines for those submitting redistricting proposals and providing comments.

Click below for comments from Mark McCall during a visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver following the February 21, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

