There was a lockdown Friday morning (February 23) at College Station ISD’s Consolidated Middle School.

Social media from College Station police states there was a bomb threat, nothing was found, and the rest of the school day will proceed as normal.

CSPD officers and Texas A&M’s bomb detection K-9 officers assisted school resource deputies from the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

As of the time this story was posted, there was no statement from College Station ISD.