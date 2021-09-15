Local Woman’s 100th Birthday Includes A Brazos County Commission Proclamation And Serenade

September 14, 2021 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the video stream of the September 14, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.
Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included the appearance of a local woman on her 100th birthday.

Hazel Royder Von Roeder received a proclamation, then commissioners led the singing of “Happy Birthday”.

The proclamation recognized her military service in the Army during World War II, then joining the Air Force where she became a captain as part of a 50 year nursing career.

Click below to hear the proclamation and the singing during the September 14, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

 

Screen shot of the proclamation issued during the September 14, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.
