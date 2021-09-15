Local Woman’s 100th Birthday Includes A Brazos County Commission Proclamation And Serenade

Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included the appearance of a local woman on her 100th birthday.

Hazel Royder Von Roeder received a proclamation, then commissioners led the singing of “Happy Birthday”.

The proclamation recognized her military service in the Army during World War II, then joining the Air Force where she became a captain as part of a 50 year nursing career.

Click below to hear the proclamation and the singing during the September 14, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.