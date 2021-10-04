Local Weekend Arrests For Biting A Deputy Constable’s Cheek, Traffic Charges For The Third Time In Eight Months, And 19 Warrants

A San Angelo man spent part of the weekend in the Brazos County jail after biting the cheek of a Brazos County deputy constable. A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that the deputy was bleeding while the deputy was trying to put the man in handcuffs outside a Northgate bar. The CSPD officer used pepper spray and his Taser in order to get the man to comply. 27 year old Juan Molina Junior, who was charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $25,000 dollars.

For the the third time in eight months, a College Station woman is arrested on traffic charges. That’s after a Texas A&M police officer wrote in his arrest report that a car in a Northgate parking lot Friday afternoon momentarily drove towards his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed before passing by, then narrowly missed hitting several parked vehicles. After other officers arrived, the woman turned off her car. She is also accused of refusing to get out of her car and spitting on an officer while she was being moved to a patrol vehicle. 27 year old Antrinese Pratt was charged with reckless driving, fleeing, assaulting, and harassing officers, and two counts of resisting arrest. Pratt, who remained in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $51,000 dollars, is awaiting trials for reckless driving in March and speeding and driving with an invalid license in August.

A College Station man who failed to appear in Brazos County district court in August was arrested Saturday on 19 warrants involving 13 pending criminal trials. According to online jail records, 22 year old James McCullough faces trials on 12 drug charges, three charges of evading or resisting arrest, two misdemeanor thefts, reckless driving, and criminal trespassing. The 19 charges took place during a span of less than three years…from May of 2018 through March of this year. McCullough remained in jail Monday afternoon, where he is held on no bond of two of the drug charges. Bonds on the remaining 17 charges total $108,000 dollars.